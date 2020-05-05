Gold and silver rates today rises in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Vizag - 5 May 2020

Gold and silver rates today 6 May 2020: Gold rates across the country have continued to rise further on Tuesday. While the silver rates have also gone up with a price of Rs.290 to Rs. 41,500. The trading in gold remained suspended due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the center amid coronavirus outbreak. Despite this, the gold rates have seen fluctuations from last month.

Going by the gold rates at four major centres in the country, the gold and silver rates have risen sharply in Bangalore with a price of Rs. 140 per ten grams of both 22 carat and24-carat gold taking the rate to Rs. 43,750 and Rs. 46,650 respectively, The gold rate in the neighboring Hyderabad markets also followed the same trend as that of Bangalore with the same amount of hike of Rs. 140 taking the rates to Rs. 43,750 per ten-gram of22-carat gold and Rs. 46,550 per ten gram of24-carat gold.

Gold rates in Kerala have seen a fall with Rs. 110 With this the gold rates have traded at Rs. 42,000 for22-carat gold and Rs. 45,700 for24-carat gold respectively.

Coming to the coastal city Visakhapatnam, the same trends followed as that of Hyderabad and Bangalore with an increase of Rs. 140. The gold rate of ten-gram of22-carat gold has stood at Rs. 43,750 and the good rate of 24 carat stands at Rs. 46,550.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 43,750 Rs. 46,650 Rs.41,500 Hyderabad Rs. 43,750 Rs. 46,550 Rs.41,500 Kerala Rs. 42,000 Rs. 45,700 Rs.41,500 Vizag Rs. 43,750 Rs. 46,550 Rs.41,500



