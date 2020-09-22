Gold and silver rates today sees a fall in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 22 September 2020

Gold and silver rates today, 22 September 2020: The gold rates on Tuesday have fell sharply in Indian markets on September 22 with a hike in global rates. On MCX, gold futures have fell by Rs. 170 to Rs. 53,400 per 10 gram while silver futures were at Rs. 67,000 per kg with Rs. 900 less. Meanwhile, the Gold rates in Delhi have seen a fall of Rs. 160 per ten gram of 22 carat taking the price to 50,200 and per ten grams of 24 carat gold is also fell by Rs. 110 taking the price to Rs. 54,760.

In Chennai, the gold rates have decreased by Rs. 250 to Rs. 49,340 per ten grams of 22 carat while the gold rate of ten grams of 24 carat has also decreased by Rs. 250 Rs. 53,820

Gold rates in Kolkata, stood at Rs. 50,730 per ten grams of 22 carat and for ten gram of 24 carat is at Rs. 53,430 with a fall of Rs. 110. While the gold rates in Mumbai the commercial capital have witnessed a fall of Rs. 190 for both 22 carats and 24-carat gold taking the prices to Rs. 50,300 and Rs. 51,300

Going by the global markets, the ring dollar price and spurt in coronavirus cases have effected the prices and incurred losses with spot gold down by approximately 0.2 per cent at $1928 per ounce. The weak prices in the Asian countries is maiy due to the less demand from the consumers as they have been effected financially. However, the investors believe that the Gold tends to benefit from stimulus measures from central banks. However, going by the gold rates per the day, here are the rates.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 50,200 Rs. 54,760 Rs.67,000 Chennai Rs. 49,340 Rs. 53,820 Rs.67,000 Kolkata Rs. 50,730 Rs. 53,430 Rs.67,000 Mumbai Rs. 50,300 Rs. 51,300 Rs.67,000

How many times gold rates change in a day?



As the yellow metal gold is traded at Multi Commodity Exchange where the gold rates changes at every moment in the business times. The price alter is mainly due to various factors such as political and economical issues happening in the world. Amid disputes between countries, and demand and supply etc may trigger changes in the prices at every minute. Gold rates vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

How Gold rate is calculated?



As there is no specific measure for the gold and the prices differ from jeweller to jeweller. Final price of the jewellery = Price of gold X (Weight in gram jewelry charges + GST at 3% on

(Price of jewellery + making charges). Making charges vary depending on the style of the ornament you require jewelry time and work while machine-made jewellery costs less than man-made ones. All in all, gold is regarded as a safe investment-asset and acts as a good hedge against inflation. It has become the go-to-investment-avenue for millions of investors.