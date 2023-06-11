Gold and silver rates today slashed in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 11 June 2023

Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 55,500 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 60,550. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam are at Rs. 55,500 per 10 gram of 22 carat and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 60,550.

On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala, Bangalore and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 79,800.

Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam

City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms gold silver per 1 kg Hyderabad Rs. 55,500 Rs. 60,550 Rs. 79,800 Bangalore Rs. 55,500 Rs. 60,550 Rs. 79,800 Kerala Rs. 55,500 Rs. 60,550 Rs. 79,800 Visakhapatnam Rs. 55,500 Rs. 60,550 Rs. 79,800

Investment in gold in Hyderabad

While investing in gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation about buying gold, pearls, or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for the jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be a good margin. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments by going on an installment basis for 11 months.