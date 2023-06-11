Live
Gold and silver rates today slashed in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 11 June 2023
Gold rates today, 11 June 2023 : Gold rate today in Hyderabad is at Rs. 55,500 per 10 grams of 22-carat and Rs. 60,550 for ten gram of 24 carat gold.
Gold rates today, 11 June 2023: Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala and Visakhapatnam slashed. Going by the rates of yellow metal in major cities, the Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is at Rs. 55,500 with a fall of Rs. 100 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 60,550 with a fall of Rs. 130. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs. 55,500 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 130 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 60,550 with a fall of Rs. 130.
Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 55,500 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 60,550. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam are at Rs. 55,500 per 10 gram of 22 carat and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 60,550.
On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala, Bangalore and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 79,800.
Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam
|City
|22 carat gold 10 gms
|24 carat 10gms gold
|silver per 1 kg
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 55,500
|Rs. 60,550
|Rs. 79,800
|Bangalore
|Rs. 55,500
|Rs. 60,550
|Rs. 79,800
|Kerala
|Rs. 55,500
|Rs. 60,550
|Rs. 79,800
|Visakhapatnam
|Rs. 55,500
|Rs. 60,550
|Rs. 79,800
Investment in gold in Hyderabad
While investing in gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation about buying gold, pearls, or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for the jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be a good margin. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments by going on an installment basis for 11 months.
