Gold and silver rates today slashes in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Visakhapatnam, 25 August 2020

Gold and Silver prices today, 25 August, 2020: Gold and silver prices on Tuesday have seen a fall in domestic markets in India. The price of yellow have been affected due to the US China business deals and strengthening of US dollar. On MCX, Gold futures have been decreased by Rs. 340 at Rs. 53,670 while the silver rate has been declined by Rs. 410 to 66,700. MCX is nothing but the Multi Commodity Exchange where the metal items are offered for trading such as gold, diamond and none ferrous items just like the BSE for other commodities.

While carat is measure of purity of gold. There are three types of carat, 24 carat, 22 carat and 18 carat. The 24 carat gold consists of total 24 parts gold where as 22 carat contains 22 parts gold and 2 parts other elements line copper to form the jewelry, while the 18 carat has 18 parts gold and 6 parts copper and other elements. The purity is calculated by dividing the carat by 24 and multiplying it with 100. The 24 carat home is said to be 100 per cent pure while the 22 carat constitute 91.67 percent pure. Keeping them aside lets have a look at the rates for the day at four major centres.

Gold rates vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

The Gold rates in Bangalore had remained choppy for the last couple of weeks while the current gold rate in Bangalore has decreased by Rs. 310 to Rs. 49,210 per ten grams of 22 carat and ten grams of 24 carat gold also decreased by Rs. 340 to 53,670.

The gold rates in Hyderabad the cosmopolitan city had witnessed a fall with Rs. 460 to Rs 50,030 per ten grams of 22 carat and the gold rate of 24 carat also seen a fall of Rs. 490 to 54,580.

In Kerala, there is high rate of gold investors. Gold rate in Kerala have been at Rs 48,200 per ten gram of 22 carat gold while ten grams of 24 carat gold at Rs. 51,600 with a fall of Rs. 410 and Rs. 440.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 49,210 Rs. 53,670 Rs.66,700 Hyderabad Rs. 50,030 Rs. 54,580 Rs.66,700 Kerala Rs. 48,200 Rs. 51,600 Rs.66,700 Vizag Rs. 50,030 Rs. 54,580 Rs.66,700

The gold rates in the to be executive capital of Andhra Pradesh have been at Rs. 50,030 and Rs. 54,580 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carats with a fall of Rs. 460 and Rs. 490