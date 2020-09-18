Gold and silver rates today slashes in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 18 September 2020

Gold and silver rates today, 18 September 2020: The gold rates have decreased in the Indian markets following the prices in global markets. On MCX, gold futures have declined by Rs. 380 to Rs. 53,180 per 10 gram while silver futures have also been on slashed by Rs. 1200 to Rs. 67,800 per kg. The high prices in the Asian countries is mainly due to the resumption of economic activities. However, the investors believe that the Gold tends to benefit from stimulus measures from central banks. However, going by the gold rates per the day, here are the rates.

The Gold rates in Bangalore have surged today with gold rate per ten grams of 22 carat is priced at Rs. 48,750 with a fall of Rs. 350 and per ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 53,180 with an increase of Rs. 380.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 48,750 Rs. 53,180 Rs.67,800 Hyderabad Rs. 49,090 Rs. 53,550 Rs.67,800 Kerala Rs. 47,450 Rs. 51,800 Rs.67,800 Vizag Rs. 49,090 Rs. 53,550 Rs.67,800

The gold rates in Hyderabad on Friday slashed by Rs. 360 to Rs 49,090 per ten grams of 22 carat and the gold rate of 24 carat is at 53,550 with Rs. 400 fall. In Kerala, gold rate have been at Rs 47,450 per ten gram of 22 carat while ten grams of 24 carat gold at Rs. 51,800 with a fall of Rs. 250.

The gold rates in Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh have been at Rs. 49,090 and Rs. 53,550 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carats with a fall of Rs. 360 and Rs. 400.

How many times gold rates change in a day?

As the yellow metal gold is traded at Multi Commodity Exchange where the gold rates changes at every moment in the business times. The price alter is mainly due to various factors such as political and economical issues happening in the world. Amid disputes between countries, and demand and supply etc may trigger changes in the prices at every minute. Gold rates vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

How Gold rate is calculated?

As there is no specific measure for the gold and the prices differ from jeweller to jeweller. Final price of the jewellery = Price of gold X (Weight in grams) + Making charges + GST at 3% on

(Price of jewellery + making charges)

Making charges vary depending on the style of the ornament you require as it takes time and work while machine-made jewellery costs less than man-made ones. Gold is regarded as a safe investment-asset and acts as a good hedge against inflation. It has become the go-to-investment-avenue for millions of investors.