Gold and silver rates today slashes in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 7 December 2022

Gold rates today, 7 December 2022: Gold rates today sees a dip while silver also slashed in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. The Gold rates have been choppy in the recent past and the reason for it according to the experts is weakness in Indian rupee.

However, going by the rates of yellow metal in major cities on Thursday. The Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is at Rs. 49,300 with a fall of Rs. 300 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 53,780 with a fall of Rs. 330. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 49,300 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 300 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 53,780 with a fall of Rs. 330.

Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 49,300 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 53,780. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam are at Rs. 49,300 per 10 gram of 22 carat and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 53,780

On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala, Bangalore and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 70,800.

Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam

City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms gold silver per 1 kg Hyderabad Rs. 49,300 Rs. 53,780 Rs. 70,800 Bangalore Rs. 49,300 Rs. 53,780 Rs. 70,800 Kerala Rs. 49,300 Rs. 53,780 Rs. 70,800 Visakhapatnam Rs. 49,300 Rs. 53,780 Rs. 70,800

Investment in gold in Hyderabad

While investing in gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation about buying gold, pearls, or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for the jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be a good margin. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments by going on an installment basis for 11 months.