Gold and silver rates today slips in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Vizag - 9 April 2020

Gold rates today, 9 April, 2020 slips slightly in Indian markets after a continuous rise for last four consecutive days. The silver rates have also reduced heavily on Thursday. Going by the gold rates at all major cities in the country, in the Silicon city Bangalore, the yellow metal slipped by Rs. 120 per ten gram of 22 carat taking the gold rate to Rs. 39,500 while the rate of ten gram of 24 carat is down by Rs. 250 making it to Rs. 43,900.

Hyderabad markets also see a cut of Rs. 130 for ten gram of 22 carat to Rs. 40,030 and ten gram of 24 carat gold also reduced by Rs. 360 taking the rate to Rs. 43,800.

The gold rate in Kerala has also seen a fall. The cost of ten gram of 22 carat gold is reduced by Rs. 40 to 39,360 while on the other hand, the ten gram of 24 carat gold is cut by Rs. 80 to Rs. 44,000.

The gold rate of ten gram of 22 carat in Visakhapatnam is reduced by Rs. 130 for ten grams of 22 carat to Rs. 40,030 and and Rs. 360 to Rs. 43,800. The price of silver reduced by Rs. 330 to Rs. 40,950 across the country.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates, jewelery market and trade wars.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 39,500 Rs. 43,900 Rs.40,950 Hyderabad Rs. 40,030 Rs. 43,800 Rs.40,950 Kerala Rs. 39,360 Rs.44,000 Rs.40,950 Vizag Rs. 40,030 Rs. 43,800 Rs.40,950



