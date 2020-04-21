Gold and silver rates today slips slightly in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Vizag - 21 April 2020

Gold rates today 21 April, 2020: Gold prices in Indian markets today have fell slightly due to a decline in global rates. The gold futures fell by Rs.90 after hitting a record high in past week. Silver however edged higher of Rs. 1540 to Rs. 42,700. Gold rates have dropped today to over one-week low amid a firm dollar while the investors are pretty hopeful that the stores would reopen from lockdowns. Going by the gold rates at all major cities, in the Silicon city Bangalore, the yellow metal slipped slightly by Rs. 70 per ten gram of 22 carat taking the gold rate to Rs. 39,700 while the ten gram of 24 carat is also slashed by Rs. 70 making it to Rs. 42,880

In Hyderabad markets, the rates have seen a fall of Rs. 90 per ten gram of 22 carat to Rs. 40,430 and ten gram of 24 carat gold also fell by Rs. 90 taking the rate to Rs. 44,120.

The cost of ten gram of 22 carat gold is decreased by Rs. 90 to 38,830 while on the other hand, the ten gram of 24 carat gold is decreased by Rs. 90 to Rs. 42,880 in Kerala

The gold rates at Visakhapatnam as usually follows the Hyderabad trends and the rate of ten grams of 22 carat reduced by Rs. 90 to Rs. 40,430 and and Rs. 90 reduced by Rs. 44,120 per ten gram of 24 carat respectively.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates, jewelery market and trade wars.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 39,700 Rs. 42,880 Rs.42,700 Hyderabad Rs. 40,430 Rs. 44,120 Rs.42,700 Kerala Rs. 38,830 Rs. 42,880 Rs.42,700 Vizag Rs. 40,430 Rs. 44,120 Rs.42,700



