Gold and Silver rates today spikes in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 25 November 2022

Gold rates today, 25 November 2022: Gold rates today has seen a spike while silver also goes up in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. The Gold rates have been choppy in the recent past and the reason for it according to the experts is weakness in Indian rupee. However, going the rates of yellow metal in major cities on Thursday. The Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is at Rs. 48,550 with a hike of Rs. 300 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 52,970 with a hike of Rs. 330. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 48,500 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 300 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 52,970 with a hike of Rs. 330.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 48,550 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 52,970. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam are at Rs. 48,550 per 10 gram of 22 carat and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 52,970. On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala, Bangalore and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 68,200 Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam



City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms gold silver per 1 kg Hyderabad Rs. 48,550 Rs. 52,970 Rs. 68,200 Bangalore Rs. 48,550 Rs. 52,970 Rs. 68,200 Kerala Rs. 48,550 Rs. 52,970 Rs. 68,200 Visakhapatnam Rs. 48,550 Rs. 52,970 Rs. 68,200