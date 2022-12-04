Gold and silver rates today surge in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 4 December 2022

However, going by the rates of yellow metal in major cities on Thursday. The Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is at Rs. 49,450 with a hike of Rs. 200 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 53,950 with a hike of Rs. 220. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 49,450 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 200 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 53,950 with a hike of Rs. 220.

Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 49,450 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 53,950. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam are at Rs. 49,450 per 10 gram of 22 carat and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 53,950

On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala, Bangalore and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 69,800.

Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam