Gold and silver rates today surges in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Vizag - 17 April 2020

Gold-Silver rates Today, 17 April, 2020: Gold and silver prices leaped on Friday with the increase in demand of precious metal. The yellow metal has continued its run in Indian markets. With businesses being shut in several cities in India in view of coronavirus, investors are shunning equity markets, which led to diversion of funds to precious metals. Gold rates at various cities are as follows.

Gold rates in Bangalore continued to trade in upward trends for the past few days. After a huge hike, the gold rate has increased by Rs. 210 per ten gram of 22 carat taking it to Rs. 40,840 and the rate of ten gram of 24 carat is up by Rs. 210 making it to Rs. 44,520 in the silicon city.

Despite the strict imposition of lockdown in Hyderabad, the rates of yellow metal have gone up by reached all time record high with an hike of Rs. 140 to Rs. 42,100 per ten gram of 22 carat. In the same manner, the gold rate of ten gram of 24 carat jumped up by Rs. 210 to around Rs. 45,970.

Compared to previous day's rates in Kerala, gold rate per ten gram of 22 carat has increased by Rs. 210 to around Rs. 40,420 while the rate of ten gram of 24 carat is jumped up by Rs. 140 to Rs. 45,100

The gold rate of ten gram of 22 carat in Visakhapatnam is gone up by Rs. 140 for ten grams of 22 carat to Rs. 42,100 and Rs. 210 increased for ten gram of 24 carat to Rs. 45,970 The price of silver is down by Rs. 40 to Rs. 41,890 across the country.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates, jewelery market and trade wars.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 40,840 Rs. 44,520 Rs.41,890 Hyderabad Rs. 42,100 Rs. 45,970 Rs.41,890 Kerala Rs. 40,420 Rs. 45,100 Rs.41,890 Vizag Rs. 42,100 Rs. 45,970 Rs.41,890



