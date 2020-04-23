Gold and silver rates today surges in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Vizag - 23 April 2020

Gold rates today 23 April, 2020: After a fall for two consecutive days, Gold prices in Indian markets have rose heavily. The gold futures for Thursday at all metro cities are as follows. In the Silicon city Bangalore, the yellow metal surge by Rs. 760 per ten gram of 22 carat taking the gold rate to Rs. 40,410 while the ten gram of 24 carat is also hiked by Rs. 1233 making it to Rs. 44,083

In Hyderabad markets, the rates have spiked by Rs. 650 per ten gram of 22 carat to Rs. 41,050 and ten gram of 24 carat gold has gone up by Rs. 680 taking the rate to Rs. 44,780.

While in Kerala, the cost of ten gram of 22 carat gold is increased by Rs. 1,010 to 39,810 and the ten gram of 24 carat gold is hiked by Rs. 580 to Rs. 43,430 in Kerala

The gold rates at Visakhapatnam as usually follows the Hyderabad trends and the rate of ten grams of 22 carat surged by Rs. 650 to Rs. 41,050 and and Rs. 680 up per ten gram of 24 carat 44,780 respectively. On the other hand, silver is reduced by Rs. 240 to Rs. 41,410

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates, jewelery market and trade wars.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 40,410 Rs. 44,083 Rs.41,410 Hyderabad Rs. 41,050 Rs. 44,780 Rs.41,410 Kerala Rs. 39,810 Rs. 43,430 Rs.41,410 Vizag Rs. 41,050 Rs. 44,780 Rs.41,410



