Gold and silver rates today surges in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Vizag - 3 May 2020

Gold and silver rates today 3 May 2020: After a fall for the two consecutive days, Gold rates today maintained uptrend today in Indian markets. On MCX, June gold futures rose 0.30% or ₹190 per 10 gram. Silver today saw sharper gains, rising Rs. 200 to Rs 41,200 per kg. In global markets, gold prices moved higher today amid buoyant equity markets. The decrease in global oil prices and hopes of more stimulus by governments kept equities afloat.

The rate of the yellow metal in Bangalore has seen a rise by Rs. 190 per ten grams of 22 carat taking it to Rs. 43,600 and the gold rate of 24 carat has increased by Rs. 200 to Rs.46,500.

In Hyderabad, the rates also affected on Sunday. The rate of ten grams of 22 carat in Hyderabad increased by Rs. 190 to Rs. 43,600 and while Rs. 200 spiked per ten grams of 24 carat to Rs. 46,400.

In Kerala, the cost of ten grams of 22-carat gold is hiked up by Rs. 350 to 42,100 and the ten-gram of 24-carat gold is also gone up by Rs. 350 to Rs. 45,800.

The gold rates at Visakhapatnam have gone up with Rs. 190 per ten grams of 22 carat to Rs. 43,600 and Rs. 200 declined grams of 24 carat 46,400 respectively.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 43,600 Rs. 46,500 Rs.41,200 Hyderabad Rs. 43,600 Rs. 46,400 Rs.41,200 Kerala Rs. 42,100 Rs. 45,800 Rs.41,200 Vizag Rs. 43,600 Rs. 46,400 Rs.41,200



