Gold and silver rates today surges in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Vizag - 30 April 2020

Gold and silver rates today 30 April, 2020: The gold rates continue to rise for last four days, the rate of yellow metal across the country has gone up on Thursday. There are fluctuations in its prices for the last month . While the silver has seen a increased by Rs.10 per kg to 41,510.

In Bangalore city, the yellow metal increased by Rs. 180 per ten gram of 22 carat taking the gold rate to Rs. 44,420 while the ten gram of 24 carat is jumped up by Rs. 300 making it to Rs. 47,300.

Gold prices in Hyderabad are affected due to many reasons such as global production, current market conditions, strength of currency, etc. rate of ten gram of 22 carat in Hyderabad increased by Rs. 180 to Rs. 44,420 and while Rs. 190 increased per ten gram of 24 carat to Rs. 47,190.

In Kerala, the cost of ten gram of 22 carat gold is increased by Rs. 350 to 42,600 and the ten gram of 24 carat gold is hiked by Rs. 350 to Rs. 46,600.

The gold rates at Visakhapatnam have also jumped hugely. The rate of ten grams of 22 carat surged by Rs. 180 to Rs. 44,420 and Rs. 190 hiked per ten gram of 24 carat 47,190 respectively.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates, jewelery market and trade wars.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,420 Rs. 47,300 Rs.41,510 Hyderabad Rs. 44,420 Rs. 47,190 Rs.41,510 Kerala Rs. 42,600 Rs. 46,600 Rs.41,510 Vizag Rs. 44,420 Rs. 47,300 Rs.41,510



