Gold and silver rates today surges in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 05 January 2023

Gold rates today, 05 January 2023: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have slashed. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 51,260 with a hike of Rs. 160 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at 55,910 with a hike of Rs. 170. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 52,390 with a hike of Rs. 450 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 57,150 with a hike of Rs. 490.



The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 51,100 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 55,750. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats has been at Rs. 51,100 and Rs. 55,750 per 10 grams of 24 carat. The silver rates have been at Rs. 72,000 in Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Rs. 75,500. The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates. Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.



City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms gold silver per 1 kg Delhi Rs. 51,260 Rs. 55,910 Rs. 72,000 Chennai Rs. 51,390 Rs. 57,150 Rs. 75,500 Kolkata Rs. 51,100 Rs. 55,750 Rs. 72,000 Mumbai Rs. 51,100 Rs. 55,750 Rs. 72,000