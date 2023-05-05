Live
- Lunar Eclipse 2023: Chandra Grahan city-wise timings in India
- Wrestlers' protest: Cong slams Anurag Thakur, questions govt's morality
- Tension grips at Gandhi Bhavan as Bajrang Dal activists protest against Karnataka Congress manifesto
- School In Telangana Is A Perfect Exmaple Of Truly A Centre Of Excellence
- Watch The Trending Video Of A Swiggy Delivery Agent Wholeheartedly Supporting RCB
- No Justification For Terrorism, Says Jaishankar At SCO Meet In Goa
- YS Jagan deposits YSR Kalyanamastu and Shaadi Tofa funds, says it will help poor to pursue studies
- Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale: Great offers on Apple products till 7 May 2023
- Cannes 2023: Here Is The List Of Jury Of This Most-Awaited International Film Festival
- WhatsApp update: Polls allow users to caption photos while sharing
Gold and silver rates today surges in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 05 May 2023
Highlights
Gold rates today, 05 May 2023: Gold rate today in Hyderabad is at Rs. 57,510 per 10 grams of 22-carat and Rs. 62,190 for ten gram of 24 carat gold.
Gold rates today, 05 May 2023: today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala and Visakhapatnam surged. Going by the rates of yellow metal in major cities, the Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is at Rs. 57,510 with a hike of Rs. 510 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 62,190 with a hike of Rs. 540. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs. 57,510 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 510 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 62,190 with a hike of Rs. 540.
Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 57,510 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 62,190. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam are at Rs. 57,510 per 10 gram of 22 carat and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 62,190.
On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala, Bangalore and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 82,800.
Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam
|City
|22 carat gold 10 gms
|24 carat 10gms gold
|silver per 1 kg
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 57,510
|Rs. 62,190
|Rs. 82,800
|Bangalore
|Rs. 57,510
|Rs. 62,190
|Rs. 82,800
|Kerala
|Rs. 57,510
|Rs. 62,190
|Rs. 82,800
|Visakhapatnam
|Rs. 57,510
|Rs. 62,190
|Rs. 82,800
Investment in gold in Hyderabad
While investing in gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation about buying gold, pearls, or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for the jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be a good margin. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments by going on an installment basis for 11 months.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS