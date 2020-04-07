Gold and silver rates today unchanged in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Vizag - 7 April 2020

Gold and silver rates today i.e 7 April have remained unchanged across the country. Silver rates have also remained stable on Tuesday. Till yesterday, gold and silver prices were increased for the third consecutive day. Let's check the prices at various cities in the country on Monday.

The gold rates in the silicon city Bangalore, stood at Rs. 39,580 per ten gram of 22 carat and Rs. 43,960 per ten gram of 24 carat gold. In Hyderabad markets, ten gram of 22 carat gold stood at Rs. 40,030 and while the ten gram of 24 carat stood Rs. 44,030.

The cost of yellow metal in Kerala is also stable at Rs. 39,560 pet ten gram of 22 carat rate of ten gram of 24 carat tagged at Rs. 43,910. Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh also, the rate of gold is unchanged continuing the prices that of on Monday with Rs. 40,030 pet ten gram of 22 carat and that of Rs. 44,030 per ten gram of 24 carat gold respectively.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates, jewelery market and trade wars.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 39,580 Rs. 43,960 Rs.40,360 Hyderabad Rs. 49,039 Rs. 44,030 Rs.40,360 Kerala Rs. 39,560 Rs.43, 910 Rs.40,360 Vizag Rs. 49,030 Rs. 44,030 Rs.40,360



