Gold falls `323; silver eases `776

New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Thursday fell by Rs323 to Rs50,572 per 10 grams, according to HDFC securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs50,895 per 10 grams. Silver also tumbled by Rs776 to Rs59,377 per kg from Rs60,153 per kg in the previous trade.

Futures decline

New Delhi: Gold futures fell by Rs29 to Rs50,700 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts for August delivery traded lower by Rs 29 or 0.06 per cent at Rs 50,700 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 11,201 lots. Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to the trimming of positions by participants. Silver futures dropped by Rs11 to Rs59,050 per kilogram as participants cut their bets.

Brent crude trading at $115.71/bbl

Crude oil futures on Thursday declined by 1.44 per cent to Rs 8,648 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on low demand. Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.13 per cent lower at $109.64 per barrel and Brent crude was 0.47 per cent down at $115.71 per barrel in New York.