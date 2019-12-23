Gold hikes Silver remains steady in Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Delhi on December 23

The Gold and Silver prices wake up with a slight hike on Monday, December 23 with the domestic market demand. The gold prices which are being shown here are the closing price of the previous day. However, there will a constant variation after beginning at some price on a particular day. Let's see where the prices of yellow metal would begin on Monday.

In the Hyderabad market, 10 grams and 22 carats gold rose by Rs. 80 With this, the price of gold is trading at Rs. 36,370 and the price of 10 gms of 24-carat gold also increased by Rs 80. With this, the price rose to Rs 39,670. Experts say gold prices have had a positive impact on demand from buyers of desi jewelers, including internationally. The price of silver also rose by Rs 100 to stood at Rs 46,800.

A similar situation appeared in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Amaravati at the same prices. The Delhi market has witnessed a slight change. The 10-gram 24-carat gold rose by Rs.50 and traded at Rs 38, 350. Similarly, the gold price of 10 grams and 22 carats rose by Rs 50 to Rs 37,150.

The price of silver has slightly increased in the last week and stood stable at Rs 46,850 per kg. However, the prices mentioned herein are in due on 23.12.2019 at 6 am.