Gold Price today see sharp rise Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai - 4 May 2020

Gold Price today on 4 May 2020: Gold and silver price have continue to rise for the third consecutive day in Indian markets on Monday after a dip in prices till Friday in the last week. The gold price have increased by Rs. 10 at all four major centres. The silver rates have also seen a hike of Rs. 10 despite coronavirus outbreak. In the global markets, the gold rates have edged higher amid suspension of physical trading in the country. In the global markets as well, the rates have increased.

The good rate in national capital has gone up by Rs. 10 to Rs. 45,260 per ten gram of 22 carat and the ten gram of 24 carat gold has hosted at Rs. 47,010 respectively. The gold rates in Chennai, which is southern part of country has followed the same trend that of Hyderabad and Bangalore with a hike of Rs. 10 per ten gram of gold. With this the prices in Chennai are recorded at Rs. 43,610 and Rs. 46,410.

In Kolkata, the gold rates have been at Rs. 45,260 and 47,010 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat gold respectively while in the commercial capital Mumbai, the rates have been cut off to Rs. 45,260 and Rs. 46,260.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 45,260 Rs. 47,010 Rs.41,210 Chennai Rs. 43,610 Rs. 46,410 Rs.41,210 Kolkata Rs. 45,260 Rs.47,010 Rs.41,210 Mumbai Rs. 45,260 Rs.46,260 Rs.41,210



