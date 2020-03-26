Gold prices surges by Rs. 1010 and silver price by Rs. 790 today, March 26

Despite the country lockdown due to the coronavirus fast spread, the gold prices are increasing at a speed of coronavirus spread. Gold prices rose in the Hyderabad market on Thursday. The price of 24 carat gold rose by Rs 1010 to Rs 44,630 per 10 grams. At the same time, the price of 22 carats of gold also surged by Rs. 1010 to Rs 41,080.

The silver price also gone up by Rs 790 and rallied at Rs 41,810. This is mainly due to the increase in demand from industry units and coin manufacturers.

In the Delhi market, the gold prices have hit with same amount. Gold price of 10 grams of 22 carat had rose by Rs 1010 to Rs 41,870 and the Gold price of ten grams of 24 carat also rose by Rs 1010 to Rs 43,070. The price of a kilo of silver rose by Rs 790 to Rs 41,810 all across the country.