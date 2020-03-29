Gold prices today fall after rising for a week, silver too drops on March 29

Gold and silver prices today slips by a huge margin. After a continuous rise in the gold price for more than a week, the gold prices have decreased by Rs. 1942 for 22 carat while Rs. 1925 for the 24 carat gold. Therefore, the prices have recorded at Rs. 39,828 per ten gram of 22 carat and Rs. 43,375 per ten gram of 24 carat respectively. The silver has also slipped by Rs. 1910 to Rs. 39,500 to it's all time low in 2020.

The gold price in Amaravati and Vijayawada has followed the same trend as that of Hyderabad.

In national capital as well, the gold price have seen a huge fall of Rs. 1150 per ten grams of 22 carat by which the price is tagged at Rs 41,410 while the 24 carat gold price reduced by Rs. 1490 to 43,710 respectively. The prices seems to have slipped due to Coronavirus lockdown amidst COVID-19 outbreak.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates, jewelery market and trade wars.