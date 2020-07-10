Gold prices today hikes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai on 10 July 2020

Gold prices today, 10 July 2020: Gold prices on Friday rose heavily in Indian markets taking the prices to all time high. The prices have been increased due to positive trends at international level. On MCX, August gold future has increased by Rs. 400 to Rs. 49,100 while the silver has increased by Rs. 1880 to Rs. 51,900

In the country's capital, Delhi, gold prices have seen a hike of Rs. 400 per ten grams of 22 carats to Rs 47,900 and the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold also increased by Rs. 250 to 49,100. While in Chennai, the gold prices increased by Rs. 400 making the prices stand at Rs. 47,480 per ten grams of 22 carats and ten grams of 24 carats remained at Rs. 51,460 with a fall of Rs.470

In Kolkata, the yellow metal has stood at Rs. 48,250 per ten grams of 22 carat at an hike of Rs. 380 and Rs. 49,830 per ten grams of 24 carat gold with a hike of Rs. 660. The gold prices in the commercial capital Mumbai have seen a hike of Rs. 800 for both 22 carats and 24-carat gold taking the prices to Rs. 47,400 and Rs. 48,400 respectively.