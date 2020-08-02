Gold prices today hikes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai on 2 August 2020

Gold prices today, 2 August 2020: Gold prices, which have been on positive trend fir last two weeks have surged on Sunday taking the MCX, Gold futures by Rs. 250 to Rs 53,450 in Delhi. while the silver has also hiked by Rs. 110 to Rs. 65,110 today. MCX is a Multi Commodity Exchange where the metal items are offered for trading such as gold, diamond and none ferrous items just like the BSE for other commodities.

While coming to what the carat is, it is the measure of the purity of the gold. There are three types 24 carats, 22 carat, and 18 carat. The 24-carat gold consists of total of 24 part gold whereas 22 carat contains 22 parts gold and 2 parts other elements to form the jewellery, while the 18 carat has 18 parts gold and 6 parts copper and other elements. The purity is calculated by dividing the carat by 24 and multiplying it with 100. The 24 carat home is said to be 100 per cent pure while the 22 carat constitute 91.67 per cent pure. Keeping them aside let's have a look at the rates for the day at four major centres.

In the country's capital, Delhi, gold prices have been at Rs. 52,250 per ten grams of 22 carat and the price of 10 grams of 24 carat is at 53,450. While in Chennai, the gold prices stood at Rs. 51,780 per ten grams of 22 carats and ten grams of 24 carats remained at Rs. 56,490 with an increase of Rs. 230 and Rs. 670.

In Kolkata, the yellow metal has stood at Rs. 52,600 per ten grams of 22 carat Rs. 54,000 per ten gram of 24 carat with a hike of Rs.100 and Rs. 200. The gold prices in the commercial capital Mumbai have seen an increase of Rs. 600 for both 22 carats and 24-carat gold taking the prices to Rs. 52,500 and Rs. 53,500.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 52,250 Rs. 53,450 Rs.65,110 Chennai Rs. 51,780 Rs. 56,490 Rs.65,110 Kolkata Rs. 52,600 Rs. 54,000 Rs.65,110 Mumbai Rs. 52,500 Rs. 53,500 Rs.65,110



