Gold prices today hikes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai on, 8 August 2020

Gold prices today, 8 August 2020: Gold prices have reached new high on Saturday with a consistent rise from the last week. There is steady hike witnessed taking the prices of yellow metal to all time high. On MCX, Gold futures by Rs. 520 to Rs 57,600 in while the silver has surged by Rs. 3010 to Rs. 76,510 today. MCX is a Multi Commodity Exchange where the metal items are offered for trading such as gold, diamond and none ferrous items just like the BSE for other commodities. .

While coming to what the carat is, it is the measure of the purity of the gold. There are three types 24 carats, 22 carat, and 18 carat. The 24-carat gold consists of total of 24 part gold whereas 22 carat contains 22 parts gold and 2 parts other elements to form the jewelry, while the 18 carat has 18 parts gold and 6 parts copper and other elements. The purity is calculated by dividing the carat by 24 and multiplying it with 100. The 24 carat home is said to be 100 percent pure while the 22 carat constitute 91.67 percent pure. Keeping them aside let's have a look at the rates for the day at four major centers.

In the country's capital, Delhi, gold prices have been at Rs. 54,760 per ten grams of 22 carat and the price of 10 grams of 24 carat is at 56,060 with a hike of Rs. 610. While in Chennai, the gold prices stood at Rs. 54,210 per ten grams of 22 carats and ten grams of 24 carats remained at Rs. 59,140 with an increase of Rs. 700 and Rs. 820 respectively

In Kolkata, the yellow metal has stood at Rs. 55,110 per ten grams of 22 carat Rs. 56,510 per ten gram of 24 carat with a hike of Rs. 610 The gold prices in the commercial capital Mumbai have come down by Rs. 710 for both 22 carats and 24-carat gold taking the prices to Rs. 54,510 and Rs. 55,410.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 54,760 Rs. 56,060 Rs. 76,510 Chennai Rs. 54,210 Rs. 59,140 Rs. 76,510 Kolkata Rs. 55,110 Rs. 56,510 Rs. 76,510 Mumbai Rs. 54,510 Rs. 55,410 Rs. 76,510



