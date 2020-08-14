Gold prices today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai, 14 August 2020

Gold prices today, 14 August 2020: Gold prices, which have reached new high and have started declining till Thursday have once again jumped up with the markets gaining momentum. On MCX, Gold futures decreased by Rs. 440 to Rs 54,160 while the silver has also surged by Rs. 2000 to Rs. 67,000 today. MCX is a Multi Commodity Exchange where the metal items are offered for trading such as gold, diamond and none ferrous items just like the BSE for other commodities.

While coming to what the carat is, it is the measure of the purity of the gold. There are three types 24 carats, 22 carat, and 18 carat. The 24-carat gold consists of total of 24 part gold whereas 22 carat contains 22 parts gold and 2 parts other elements to form the jewelry, while the 18 carat has 18 parts gold and 6 parts copper and other elements. The purity is calculated by dividing the carat by 24 and multiplying it with 100. The 24 carat home is said to be 100 percent pure while the 22 carat constitute 91.67 percent pure. Keeping them aside let's have a look at the rates for the day at four major centers.

In the country's capital, Delhi, gold prices have been at Rs. 51,150 per ten grams of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 900 and the price of ten grams of 24 carat is at 55,900 with a hike of Rs. 1400. While in Chennai, the gold prices stood at Rs. 54,050 per ten grams of 22 carats and ten grams of 24 carats remained at Rs. 55,500 with a hike of Rs. 920 and Rs. 820.

In Kolkata, the yellow metal has stood at Rs. 51,770 per ten grams of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 1020 and Rs. 54,460 per ten gram of 24 carat with a surge of Rs. 1010. The gold prices in the commercial capital Mumbai have declined by Rs. 150 for both 22 carats and 24-carat gold taking the prices to Rs. 51,250 and Rs. 52,250.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 51,150 Rs. 55,900 Rs.67,000 Chennai Rs. 54,050 Rs. 55,500 Rs.67,000 Kolkata Rs. 51,770 Rs. 54,460 Rs.67,000 Mumbai Rs. 51,250 Rs. 52,250 Rs.67,000



