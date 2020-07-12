Gold prices today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai on 12 July 2020
Gold prices on Sunday fell in Indian markets amid fall in prices in international markets.
Gold prices today, 12 July 2020: Gold prices on Sunday fell in Indian markets amid fall in prices in international markets. On MCX, August gold future has decreased by Rs. 100 to Rs. 49,000 while the silver has increased by Rs. 400 to Rs. 51,990
In the country's capital, Delhi, gold prices have seen a hike of Rs. 100 per ten grams of 22 carats to Rs 47,800 and the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold also increased by Rs. 100 to 49,000. While in Chennai, the gold prices increased by Rs. 400 making the prices stand at Rs. 46,890 per ten grams of 22 carats and ten grams of 24 carats remained at Rs. 51,170 with a fall of Rs. 30
In Kolkata, the yellow metal has stood at Rs. 48,080 per ten grams of 22 carat and Rs. 49,660 per ten grams of 24 carat gold with no change. The gold prices in the commercial capital Mumbai have seen a decline of Rs. 500 for both 22 carats and 24-carat gold taking the prices to Rs. 47,500 and Rs. 48,500 respectively.
|
City
|22 carat Gold (10gms)
|24 carat Gold (10gms)
|silver (1kg)
|Delhi
|Rs. 47,800
|Rs. 49,000
|Rs.51,990
|Chennai
|Rs. 46,890
|Rs. 51,170
|Rs.51,990
|Kolkata
|Rs. 48,080
|Rs. 49,660
|Rs.51,990
|Mumbai
|Rs. 47,500
|Rs. 48,500
|Rs.51,990