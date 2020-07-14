Gold prices today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai on 14 July 2020

Gold prices today, 14 July 2020: Gold prices on Tuesday rose in Indian markets amid hike in prices in international markets. On MCX, August gold future has increased by Rs. 40 to Rs. 49,050 while the silver has increased by Rs. 210 to Rs. 52,210.

In the country's capital, Delhi, gold prices have seen a hike of Rs. 40 per ten grams of 22 carats to Rs 47,850 and the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold also increased by Rs. 4 to 49,050. While in Chennai, the gold prices increased by Rs. 60 making the prices stand at Rs. 46,960 per ten grams of 22 carats and ten grams of 24 carats remained at Rs. 51,240 with a increase of Rs. 40.

In Kolkata, the yellow metal has stood at Rs. 48,080 per ten grams of 22 carat and Rs. 49,650 per ten grams of 24 carat gold with decrease of Rs. 10 and Rs. 20. The gold prices in the commercial capital Mumbai have seen a increased by Rs. 490 for both 22 carats and 24-carat gold taking the prices to Rs. 48,000 and Rs. 49,000 respectively.