Gold prices today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai on 15 July 2020

Gold prices today, 15 July 2020: Gold prices on Wednesday fell in Indian markets amid fall in prices in international markets. On MCX, August gold future has decreased by Rs. 100 to Rs. 48,950 while the silver has cut by Rs. 90 to Rs. 52,120.

In the country's capital, Delhi, gold prices have seen a fall of Rs. 100 per ten grams of 22 carats to Rs 47,750 and the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold also decreased by Rs. 100 to 48,950. While in Chennai, the gold prices increased by Rs. 50 making the prices stand at Rs. 46,910 per ten grams of 22 carats and ten grams of 24 carats remained at Rs. 51,170 with a decrease of Rs. 70

In Kolkata, the yellow metal has stood at Rs. 48,270 per ten grams of 22 carat and Rs. 49,840 per ten grams of 24 carat gold with a hike of Rs. 190. The gold prices in the commercial capital Mumbai have seen a decreased by Rs. 80 for both 22 carats and 24-carat gold taking the prices to Rs. 47,920 and Rs. 48,920 respectively.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 47,750 Rs. 48,950 Rs.52,120 Chennai Rs. 46,910 Rs. 51,170 Rs.52,120 Kolkata Rs. 48,270 Rs. 49,840 Rs.52,120 Mumbai Rs. 47,920 Rs. 48,920 Rs.52,120



