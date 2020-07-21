Gold prices today slashes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai on 21 July 2020

Gold prices today, 21 July 2020: Gold prices on Tuesday have fell sharply. On MCX, Gold futures decreased by Rs. 60 to Rs 49,050 while the silver has surged by Rs. 240 to Rs. 53,150 today. Now question arises, what the MCX is about, which is nothing but the Multi Commodity Exchange where the metal items are offered for trading such as gold, diamond and none ferrous items just like the BSE for other commodities. The above mentioned MCX futures shows that it will trade at those prices.

While coming to what the carat is, it is the measure of the purity of the gold. There are three types 24 carats, 22 carat, and 18 carat. The 24-carat gold consists of total of 24 part gold whereas 22 carat contains 22 parts gold and 2 parts other elements to form the jewelry, while the 18 carat has 18 parts gold and 6 parts copper and other elements. The purity is calculated by dividing the carat by 24 and multiplying it with 100. The 24 carat home is said to be 100 percent pure while the 22 carat constitute 91.67 percent pure. Keeping them aside let's have a look at the rates for the day at four major centers.

In the country's capital, Delhi, gold prices have been at Rs. 47,850 pet ten grams of 22 carat and the price of 10 grams of 24 carat is at 49,050 with a decrease of Rs. 60. While in Chennai, the gold prices decreased by Rs. 90 making the price stood at Rs. 46,950 per ten grams of 22 carats and ten grams of 24 carats remained at Rs. 51,240 with a decrease of Rs. 90.

In Kolkata, the yellow metal has stood at Rs. 48,380 per ten grams of 22 carat and Rs. 49,960 per ten grams of 24 carat gold with a hike of Rs. 30. The gold prices in the commercial capital Mumbai have seen a decrease of Rs. 30 for both 22 carats and 24-carat gold taking the prices to Rs. 47,930 and Rs. 48,930.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 47,850 Rs. 49,050 Rs.53,150 Chennai Rs. 46,950 Rs. 51,240 Rs.53,150 Kolkata Rs. 48,380 Rs. 49,960 Rs.53,150 Mumbai Rs. 47,930 Rs. 48,930 Rs.53,150



