Gold prices today slashes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai on 7 July 2020

Gold prices today, 7 July 2020: Gold prices in India, which saw a hike on Monday has declined on Tuesday following the fall in international markets. In the international market. The gold future on August MCX has decreased by Rs. 220 to Rs. 48,100 while the silver has increased by Rs. 10 to Rs. 48,510

In the country's capital, Delhi, gold prices have seen a fall of Rs. 220 per ten grams of 22 carats to Rs 46,900 and the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold also decreased by Rs. 220 to 48,100. While in Chennai, the gold prices decreased by Rs. 140 making the prices stand at Rs. 46,100 per ten grams of 22 carats and ten grams of 24 carats remained at Rs. 50,710.

In Kolkata, the yellow metal has stood at Rs. 47,250 per ten grams of 22 carat and Rs. 48,550 per ten grams of 24 carat gold with a fall of Rs. 10. The gold prices in the commercial capital Mumbai have seen a hike of Rs. 460 for both 22 carats and 24-carat gold taking the prices to Rs. 46,950 and Rs. 47,950respectively.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,900 Rs. 48,100 Rs.49,600 Chennai Rs. 46,100 Rs. 50,710 Rs.49,600 Kolkata Rs. 47,250 Rs. 48,550 Rs.49,600 Mumbai Rs. 46,950 Rs. 47,950 Rs.49,600



