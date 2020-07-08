Gold prices today slashes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai on 8 July 2020

Gold prices today, 8 July 2020: Gold prices in India, which saw a hike on Monday has declined on Tuesday following the fall in international markets. In the international market. The gold future on August MCX has increased by Rs. 350 to Rs. 48,450 while the silver has decreased by Rs. 400 to Rs. 49,200

In the country's capital, Delhi, gold prices have seen a fall of Rs. 250 per ten grams of 22 carats to Rs 47,250 and the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold also increased by Rs. 350 to 48,450. While in Chennai, the gold prices increased by Rs. 310 making the prices stand at Rs. 46,410 per ten grams of 22 carats and ten grams of 24 carats remained at Rs. 50,620 with a fall of Rs.90.

In Kolkata, the yellow metal has stood at Rs. 47,600 per ten grams of 22 carat and Rs. 48,900 per ten grams of 24 carat gold with a hike of Rs. 350. The gold prices in the commercial capital Mumbai have seen a fall of Rs. 339 for both 22 carats and 24-carat gold taking the prices to Rs. 46,620 and Rs. 47,620 respectively.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 47,250 Rs. 48,400 Rs.49,200 Chennai Rs. 46,410 Rs. 50,620 Rs.49,200 Kolkata Rs. 47,600 Rs. 48,900 Rs.49,200 Mumbai Rs. 46,620 Rs. 47,620 Rs.49,200



