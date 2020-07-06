Gold prices today surges in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai on 6 July 2020

Gold prices today, 6 July 2020: Gold prices in India saw a hike on Monday following the positive trends in international markets. In the international market. The gold future on August MCX has increased by Rs. 10 to Rs. 48,320 while the silver has increased by Rs. 10 to Rs. 48,510

In the country's capital, Delhi, gold prices have seen a hike of Rs. 10 per ten grams of 22 carats to Rs 47,120 and the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold also increased by Rs. 10 to 48,320. While in Chennai, the gold prices increased by Rs. 10 making the prices stand at Rs. 46,250 per ten grams of 22 carats and ten grams of 24 carats remained at Rs. 50,860.

In Kolkata, the yellow metal has stood at Rs. 47,260 per ten grams of 22 carat and Rs. 48,560 per ten grams of 24 carat gold with a hike of Rs. 10. The gold prices in the commercial capital Mumbai have seen a hike of Rs. 10 for both 22 carats and 24-carat gold taking the prices to Rs. 46,460 and Rs. 47,460 respectively.