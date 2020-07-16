Gold prices today surges sharply in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai on 16 July 2020
Gold prices today, 16 July 2020: Gold prices have been choppy from the last one month in Indian markets amid fluctuations in prices in international markets. The gold prices on Thursday have increased by a sharp margin. On MCX, August gold future has decreased by Rs. 200 to Rs. 49,150 while the silver hiked by Rs. 880 to Rs. 53,000.
In the country's capital, Delhi, gold prices have seen a hike of Rs. 200 per ten grams of 22 carats to Rs 47,950 and the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold also increased by Rs. 200 to 49,150 While in Chennai, the gold prices increased by Rs. 220 making the price stand at Rs. 46,130 per ten grams of 22 carats and ten grams of 24 carats remained at Rs. 51,290 with an increase of Rs. 120
In Kolkata, the yellow metal has stood at Rs. 48,350 per ten grams of 22 carat and Rs. 49,920 per ten grams of 24 carat gold with a hike of Rs. 80. The gold prices in the commercial capital Mumbai have seen a decrease of Rs. 20 for both 22 carats and 24-carat gold taking the prices to Rs. 47,900 and Rs. 48,900.
|
City
|22 carat Gold (10gms)
|24 carat Gold (10gms)
|silver (1kg)
|Delhi
|Rs. 47,950
|Rs. 49,150
|Rs.53,000
|Chennai
|Rs. 47,130
|Rs. 51,290
|Rs.53,000
|Kolkata
|Rs. 48,350
|Rs. 49,920
|Rs.53,000
|Mumbai
|Rs. 47,900
|Rs. 48,900
|Rs.53,000