Gold and silver prices today surges sharply in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Visakhapatnam 27 July 2020

Gold and Silver prices today, 27 July 2020: Gold and Silver prices have continued to hike for the last week on Monday with a margin of around Rs.10 and silver prices have gone up by Rs. 10. On MCX, Gold futures have increased by Rs. 10 to Rs. 52,790 while the silver also surged by Rs. 10 to Rs. 61,210 The MCX is nothing but the Multi Commodity Exchange where the metal items are offered for trading such as gold, diamond and none ferrous items just like the BSE for other commodities.

While coming to the measure of purity of gold, it is a measured in carats. There are three type of carat, 24 carat, 22 carat and 18 carat. The 24 carat gold consists of total 24 part gold where as 22 carat contains 22 parts gold and 2 parts other elements line copper to form the jewelry, while the 18 carat has 18 parts gold and 6 parts copper and other elements. The purity is calculated by dividing the carat by 24 and multiplying it with 100. The 24 carat home is said to be 100 per cent pure while the 22 carat constitute 91.67 percent pure. Keeping them aside lets have a look at the rates for the day at four major centres.

The gold prices in Bangalore per ten grams of 22 carat surged by Rs. 10 to Rs. 48,420 and ten gram of 24-carat gold also increased by Rs. 10 to 52,790 respectively.

The gold prices in Hyderabad have increased by Rs. 10 per ten grams of 22 carats to Rs. 49,050 while the price of 24 carats is at Rs. 53,580 with a hike of Rs. 10. The gold prices in Kerala increased by Rs. 10 to Rs. 47,660 and rate of ten grams of 24 carats at Rs. 51,960 with a hike of Rs. 10.

The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have stood at Rs. 49,050 and Rs. 53,580 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carats with a hike of Rs. 10.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 48,420 Rs. 52,790 Rs.61,210 Hyderabad Rs. 49,050 Rs. 53,580 Rs.61,210 Kerala Rs. 47,660 Rs. 51,960 Rs.61,210 Vizag Rs. 49,050 Rs. 53,580 Rs.61,210



