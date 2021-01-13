Gold rate in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai today on 13 January 2021

Gold rate today on 13 January 2021: Gold rates have surged on Wednesday. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 50,400 with a hike of Rs. 330. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 48,350 with a hike of Rs. 300 and that of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 52,750 with a hike of Rs. 330. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 46,800 per ten gram of 22 carat without change and that of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,050 with a slash of Rs. 4

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 48,980 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 180 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 51,680 with a hike of Rs. 180. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 48,580 and Rs. 49,580 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat respectively with a hike of Rs. 270.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 48,350 Rs. 52,750 Rs.65,800 Chennai Rs. 46,800 Rs. 50,050 Rs.70,400 Kolkata Rs. 48,980 Rs. 51,680 Rs.65,800 Mumbai Rs. 48,580 Rs. 49,580 Rs.64,800

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets thus making the domestic prices in India also weak resulting in fall of price for last three days. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.