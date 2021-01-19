Gold rate in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai today surges on 19 January 2021

Gold rate today on 19 January 2021: Gold rates have slashed on Tuesday. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 49,640. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 47,650 with a fall of Rs. 480 and that of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 51,980 with a hike of Rs. 480. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 46,130 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 60 increase and that of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,320 with a surge of Rs. 60

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 48,390 per 10 gram of 22 carat and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 51,090. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 47,960 and Rs. 48,960 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat respectively with a hike of Rs. 60.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 47,650 Rs. 51,980 Rs.65,500 Chennai Rs. 46,130 Rs. 50,320 Rs.70,000 Kolkata Rs. 48,390 Rs. 51,090 Rs.65,500 Mumbai Rs. 47,960 Rs. 48,960 Rs.65,500

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets thus making the domestic prices in India also weak resulting in fall of price for last three days. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.