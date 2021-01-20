Gold rate in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai today surges on 20 January 2021

Gold rate today on 20 January 2021: Gold rates have surged on Wednesday. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 49,800. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 47,800 with a hike of Rs. 150 and that of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 52,150 with a hike of Rs. 180. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 46,320 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 190 increase and that of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,510 with a surge of Rs. 190.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 48,320 per 10 gram of 22 carat and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 51,120. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 48,000 and Rs. 49,000 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat respectively with a hike of Rs. 40.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 47,800 Rs. 52,150 Rs.65,800 Chennai Rs. 46,320 Rs. 50,510 Rs.70,700 Kolkata Rs. 48,320 Rs. 51,120 Rs.65,800 Mumbai Rs. 48,000 Rs. 49,000 Rs.65,800

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets thus making the domestic prices in India also weak resulting in fall of price for last three days. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.