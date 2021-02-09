Gold rate in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam today remains steady on 09 February 2021

Gold rates today on 09 February 2021: The gold rates have remained stable on Tuesday at all major cities across the country. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 48,070. The yellow metal prices in different cities for the day are as follows.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,060 Rs. 48,070 Rs.69,300 Hyderabad Rs. 44,060 Rs. 48,070 Rs.73,100 Kerala Rs. 44,060 Rs. 48,070 Rs.69,200 Vizag Rs. 44,060 Rs. 48,070 Rs.73,100

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.