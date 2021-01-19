Gold rate in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam today surges on 19 January 2021

Gold rate today on 19 January 2021: The gold rate has seen a hike at all major cities in Indian domestic markets on Tuesday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 49,640 with a hike of Rs. 10. Here are the yellow metal prices in different cities for the day.

Gold rate in Bangalore for ten grams of 22-carat remains at Rs. 45,500 with a hike of Rs. 10 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,640 with a hike of Rs. 10. While the gold rate in Hyderabad is at Rs 45,500 per ten gram of 22-carat gold with a hike of Rs.10 and that of 24 carat is at Rs. 49,620 with a fall of Rs. 10.

The gold rate in Kerala is at Rs 45,500 per 10 gram of 22 carats and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,640. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 45,500 and Rs. 49,640 per ten grams of 22 carats and 24 carats respectively





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 45,500 Rs. 49,640 Rs.65,500 Hyderabad Rs. 45,500 Rs. 49,620 Rs.60,000 Kerala Rs. 45,500 Rs. 49,640 Rs.65,000 Vizag Rs. 45,500 Rs. 49,640 Rs.70,000

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets thus making the domestic prices in India also weak resulting in a fall in the price for the last three days. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.