Gold rate in Hyderabad today slashed, check the rates on June 29, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashed
Gold rates in Hyderabad on June 29 have surged. Going by the rates, the gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 54,050 with a fall of Rs. 300and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 58,960 with a fall of Rs. 220.
While the silver rate in Hyderabad city is at Rs. 75,700 per kilogram with a surge of Rs. 500.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold respectively.
