Gold rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on July 11, 2023
Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashed.
The gold rates in Hyderabad on July 11, have witnessed a slashed. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs. 54,450 with a fall of Rs. 100. Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 59,410 with a fall of Rs. 100.
As for silver, the silver rate in Hyderabad city is recorded at Rs. 76,800 per kilogram with a hike of Rs. 100.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, hovering around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.