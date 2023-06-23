Live
- SKOCH Group chief lauds AP’s policies
- Delayed monsoon worries Krishna delta farmers
- PL Stock Report - Fortis Healthcare (FORH IN) - Event Update - Divest 200 beds loss making Arcot unit - BUY
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - June 23
- NASA, ISRO to send joint space missions
- Take ‘Adudam AP’ prestigiously: CM YS Jagan
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on June 22, 2023
- Ongole: Students apprised of 4-yr single major degree
- New privacy feature ‘Silence Unknown Callers’ on WhatsApp
- Guntur: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu lays stone for development works
Gold rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on June 22, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashed
Gold rate in Hyderabad on June 22 have been slashed. Going by the rates, the gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 54,500 with a fall of Rs. 200 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 59,450 with a fall of Rs. 220.
While the silver rate in Hyderabad city is at Rs. 75,000 per kilogram with a slash of Rs. 2100.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold respectively.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS