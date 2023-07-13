Gold rate in Hyderabad today surged check the rates on July 13, 2023

Live
Gold rates in Hyderabad today surged.
The gold rates in Hyderabad on July 13, have witnessed a surge. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs. 54,650 with a surge of Rs. 200. Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 59,620 with a hike of Rs. 210
As for silver, the silver rate in Hyderabad city is recorded at Rs. 77,000 per kilogram with a fall of Rs. 100.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, hovering around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.