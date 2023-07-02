  • Menu
Gold rate in Hyderabad today surged, check the rates on July 2, 2023

Gold rates in Hyderabad today surged

The gold rates in Hyderabad on July 2 have witnessed a surge. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs. 54,150, reflecting an increase of Rs. 200. Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 59,070, showing a hike of Rs. 220.

As for silver, the silver rate in Hyderabad city is recorded at Rs. 75,700 per kilogram, with a rise of Rs. 900.

In contrast, the gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, hovering around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.


