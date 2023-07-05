Live
Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on July 5, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Vijayawada today stable
Gold rates in Vijayawada on July 5 have stable. Going by the rates, the gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 54,150 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 59,060.While the silver rate in Hyderabad city is at Rs. 75,800 per kilogram.Gold rates have seen a fall in the last couple of weeks and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold respectively.
