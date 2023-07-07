Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on July 7, 2023

Gold rates in Vijayawada on July 7 have surged. Going by the rates, the gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 54,250 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 59,160.



While the silver rate in Hyderabad city is at Rs. 76,700 per kilogram.

Gold rates have seen a fall in the last couple of weeks and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold respectively.

The gold rates mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.