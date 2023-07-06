Gold rate in Vijayawada today surged, check the rates on July 6, 2023

Gold rates in Vijayawada on July 6 have surged. Going by the rates, the gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 54,250 with a hike of Rs. 100 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 59,160 with a hike of Rs. 100



While the silver rate in Hyderabad city is at Rs. 75,800 per kilogram.

Gold rates have seen a fall in the last couple of weeks and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold respectively.