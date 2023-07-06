  • Menu
Gold rate in Vijayawada today surged, check the rates on July 6, 2023

10.27 kg gold seized in Nellore and Hyderabad districts, one arrested
Gold rates in Vijayawada today surged

Gold rates in Vijayawada on July 6 have surged. Going by the rates, the gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 54,250 with a hike of Rs. 100 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 59,160 with a hike of Rs. 100

While the silver rate in Hyderabad city is at Rs. 75,800 per kilogram.

Gold rates have seen a fall in the last couple of weeks and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold respectively.

