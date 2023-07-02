Live
Gold rate in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on July 2, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Vijayawada today surged
Gold rates in Vijayawada on July 2 have surged. Going by the rates, the gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 54,150 with a hike of Rs. 200 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 59,070 with a hike of Rs. 220.
While the silver rate in Hyderabad city is at Rs. 75,700 per kilogram with a fall of Rs. 900.
Gold rates have seen a fall in the last couple of weeks and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold respectively.
