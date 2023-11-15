Live
- 5 Best camera smartphones under Rs 20,000: Samsung Galaxy A23, Oppo A79 and more
- Mancherial: Suman teaches winning formula to BRS cadres
- Dhootha, Starring Naga Chaitanya, Reveals OTT Platform and Sets Release Date
- KCR betrayed people of Telangana: Yashaswini
- BRS spending 100s of crores to defeat me: Seethakka
- Cong, TDP did nothing for Muslims: Mahmood Ali
- KCR conspires to prevent me from entering Assembly: Bandi
- Will develop Palakurthi in all aspects: Errabelli
- Telangana Congress leader protests midnight police search of his house
- TS needs freedom from clutches of autocratic KCR: Revanth
Just In
Gold rate in Vijayawada today surges check the rates on November 15, 2023
Gold rates in Vijayawada today surged.
Gold rates in Vijayawada on November 14, 2023 have been surged. Going by the rates, Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs. 55,550 with a hike of Rs. 100 and the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 60,600 with a fall of Rs. 110.
As for silver, the silver rate in Vijayawada is recorded at Rs. 76,000 per kilogram. The gold and silver rates have been slashed ahead of the wedding season to mark in few days. However, it remains to be seen whether it would hike depending on the demand.
Gold rates have seen a fall in the last couple of weeks and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold respectively.
The gold rates mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.